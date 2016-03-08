Ochoa reveals why his Napoli move failed to happen
17 September at 22:10Napoli made a lot of changes in nets this past summer as they let go of Pepe Reina, Rafael and Luigi Sepe as they acquired Alex Meret, David Ospina and Orestis Karnezis. One player that was rumored to be very close to Carlo Ancelotti's side was Guillermo Ochoa. The current Standard Liege keeper spoke about Napoli to L'Avenir (via Tuttomercatoweb), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Napoli? Yes it is true. In the end, there were too many bureaucratical issues which was the reason why a deal failed to occur. Napoli preoccupations? No I don't think Napoli had any preoccupations about me...".
With Alex Meret currently injured it is Karnezis and Ospina who will compete for a starting spot in Ancelotti's formation. Napoli are coming off a 1-0 win against Fiorentina in the Serie A this past week-end as Lorenzo Insigne scored the winner. Napoli are now set to play in the UCL against Red Star Belgrade.
Go to comments