Odds drastically cut for Pochettino on Real Madrid bench

According to The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino’s odds of becoming Real Madrid boss have been slashed from 20/1 to just 2/1. As revealed by the English tabloid, Los Blancos want Poch as their new boss after Madrid's senior players of the locker room spoke out against Antonio Conte getting the job.

Julen Lopetegui, former Spanish national team manager, was sacked by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez yesterday, after being humiliated by their archrivals of Barcelona 5-1 in the Clasico.



Santiago Solari is the favourite at 8/11 but his odds have drifted overnight, while Conte's odds have also drifted to 4/1. Solari’s appointment could be considered, at the present moment, an interim solution, waiting to understand if there could still be a room for taking Antonio Conte. But, with the consent and the approval from the locker room leadership, it’s not excluded that the Argentinian could remain on Real Madrid’s bench at least until the end of the season.



Emanuele Giulianelli