Odds slashed on Inter's move for Real Madrid superstar
28 July at 09:30Odds have been slashed on former Manchester United star Memphis Depay and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric moving to Inter Milan this summer
The Dutchman has been linked with a move to AC Milan as well over the past few weeks after he has impressed during his stint at French giants Lyon over the past season.
Italian betting website Sisal Matchpoint have slashed odds on Depay moving to Inter this summer as the nerazzurri are looking to sign a winger this summer. Odds have also been slashed on Inter's move for Real Madrid midfield superstar Luka Modric, who has a release clause of 500 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments