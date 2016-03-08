Offers from China for Juventus forward Higuain
13 July at 10:00According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, there have been offers from the Chinese Super League for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, whose career with the Bianconeri appears to be hanging in the balance.
These offers are reportedly worth a lot to both Higuain and Juventus but the former Napoli star seems to have his heart set, in part, on staying in Turin.
However, Juventus are interested in offloading a player they consider to be surplus to requirements and perhaps a bumper wage packet could convince the Argentine to leave the club.
