Official: A young Psg starlet renews his contract with the club

It is now official, young defender Stanley Nsoki (born in 1999) has renewed his contract with PSG. The youngster had attracted the interest of numerous clubs over the past few weeks but his future is now confirmed, he will be staying with PSG for the time being. His new contract will now expire on June 30th 2021.