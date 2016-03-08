Official: AC Milan add two management staff from Arsenal and Fulham

AC Milan have today confirmed a double signing - not for Rino Gattuso's playing team but for the backroom management, led by CEO Ivan Gazidis. The arrivals are ​Casper Stylsvig and James Murray, to become Chief Revenue Officer and Chief of Staff respectively.Speaking to the press, Gazidis announced the arrivals"​On behalf of the Board and the entire Rossoneri community, I would like to welcome James and Casper, I recognize them as genuine leaders with a high level of skills and a deep knowledge of the football system, together with our team, will help us to bring Milan to the future with all the passion and excellence that our Club deserves."

