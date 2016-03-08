Official: AC Milan announce Giampaolo as their new manager

The Italian recently terminated his contract with Sampdoria, and his move to the Rossoneri has been well known for a few weeks now. Today, finally, Milan announced their new acquisition.

"AC Milan announces the appointment of Marco Giampaolo as the new coach of the First Team with effect from July 1st 2019. The agreement runs until June 30th 2021 with an option to extend the contract to June 2022," the statement concluded.

With the announcement, the Rossoneri's new management is almost in order after several key figures left at the end of last season.

AC Milan have officially announced their new manager, Marco Giampaolo, communicating the decision through their official channels.