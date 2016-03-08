Serie A giants AC Milan have officially confirmed the double summer signing of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic.While Spain did get knocked out of the FIFA World Cup at the hands of Russia yesterday, Reina could not make a single appearance for his country, but had impressed during his stay at the partenopei. Strinic though, played for Croatia in the World Cup and made 17 appearances for Sampdoria last season.AC Milan have now confirmed the signings of both Strinic and Pepe Reina and the players will join the club after the World Cup ends this summer.Both have arrived as free-agents and their contracts had expired last Saturday.Strinic's contract at the rossoneri had been agreed on the 2nd of March, while Pepe Reina's contract was agreed on the 16th of March.Reina has signed a two-year-deal till the summer of 2020, while Strinic has penned a deal till the summer of 2021.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)