Official: AC Milan confirm double summer signing

AC Milan have just confirmed the signing of Diego Laxalt and Samu Castillejo, here’s their official announcement:



AC Milan are delighted to announce the signings of Spanish forward Samuel Castillejo Azuaga("Samu") and Uruguayan midfielder Diego Sebastian Laxalt Suárez ("Diego") from Villarreal CF and Genoa CFC respectively. Both players join the club on a permanent basis.



Born in Malaga on 18 January 1995, Samu rose through the youth ranks at his hometown club before breaking into the first team at the age of 19. In his debut season, he made a total of 34 league appearances. In June 2015, Samu moved to Villarreal establishing himself as a pillar of the Spanish team.



Born in Montevideo on 7 February 1993, Diego’s Serie A debut was against AC Milan in 2013 during a spell at Bologna. He has since gone on to make 130 appearances in Serie A following stints with Genoa, Bologna and Empoli. The 25-year-old is coming off the back of a quarter-final finish at the World Cup in Russia with Uruguay.



With the signing of the players Bakayoko, Castillejo and Laxalt AC Milan completed its incoming transfers for this summer transfer campaign.



The Club also announces the agreement for Carlos Arturo Bacca Ahumada and Gianluca Lapadula to join Villarreal CF and Genoa CFC respectively, both on a permanent basis. AC Milan wishes both players the best of luck in their future sporting endeavours, and thanks them for their professionalism and commitment to the Club.



Castillejo, Bakayoko and Laxalt will hold a press conference later today.

