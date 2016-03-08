Official: AC Milan release kit for 2018/19 campaign – watch

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan have officially released their home kit for the 2018/19 campaign. AC Milan’s kit will released by Puma as the rossoneri agreement with Adidas expired this past June after a partnership of over 20 years.



The Serie A giants have released an official statement to present their new partnership with Puma and two show the first few pictures of their new home kit.

Watch the pictures of AC Milan’s new home kit in our gallery



Watch the video released by AC Milan below:





