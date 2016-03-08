Conti is not included as he's still recovering from an ACL tore last year, while Strinic has been left out due to his heart issues. Down below is the full list.

List A Goalkeepers: A. Donnarumma, Reina. Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Laxalt, Rodriguez, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata. Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Montolivo, Mauri. Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Halilovic, Higuain, Suso. List B Goalkeepers: G.Donnarumma, Plizzari. Defenders: Bellanova Midfielders: Brescianini, Torrasi. Forwards: Cutrone, Tsadjout.

Revealed: our squad list for the 2018/19 @EuropaLeague group stage

La lista dei rossoneri che prenderanno parte ai gironi della prossima #UEL pic.twitter.com/CNi4rx1BWP — AC Milan (@acmilan) 3 september 2018

