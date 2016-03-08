Comunicato Ufficiale: Tiémoué Bakayoko è rossonero ⬇https://t.co/2isZ7k7wf4 — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 14, 2018



Serie A giants AC Milan have announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a loan deal with the option of making it permanent.The French midfielder joined Chelsea from Monaco last summer but could not impose himself in the first team and struggled to make an impact in the heart of the park.The rossoneri have now made the signing of Bakayoko official and the former Monaco man has now joined the club on an initial loan deal, but AC Milan have the option of making the transfer a permanent one.

Bakayoko had underwent a medical with the rossoneri yesterday and Milan could look to sign him on a permanent basis for a fee of 35..5 million euros next season.

The press conference will be held on Friday 17 August at 3 pm at Casa Milan.