AC Milan have confirmed the signing of young Croatian starlet Alen Halilovic from Hamburger Sv as the youngster signed a 3 year deal with the rossoneri which will expire in 2021. Halilovic was viewed as one of the brightest European talents a few years ago but he has fallen off the map of late. Halilovic said that he was "very happy to be signing for a club like Milan" as his new adventure is set to begin.