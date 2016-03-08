Official: AC Milan youngster joins Bordeaux

The 18-year-old fullback is destined to have a great future and since his old contract with Milan expired this summer, he was free to join a club already this January as no renewal was set to take place. However, Bellanova will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Milan, before joining his new side in the summer.

As revealed on Serie A's official website, Raoul Bellanova's transfer to French side Bordeaux has been completed, after it had been on the cards for quite some time.