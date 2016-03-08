Official: Adrien Rabiot signs for Juventus

Adrien Rabiot is officially a Juventus player.The Frenchman joins on a free after he allowed his PSG contract to run down.Rabiot was born 3 April 1995 in Saint-Maurice, France, will be a Juventus player, following seven years at Paris Saint-Germain.Rabiot turned professional back in 2012 with PSG, before going to spend time on loan with Toulouse in 2013.It was with Les Parisiens where he showed off his abilities and he slowly worked his way into becoming a first team starter with the French capital club. Throughout his time at PSG, he featured in all the competitions made available to him (Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, French Super Cup), taking to the field for 240 games, scoring 25 goals, all whilst bagging 18 assists and helping to create 130 scoring opportunities.Rabiot is the second midfield arrival of the summer after Aaron Ramsey was signed on a free when he contract with Arsenal expired this summer.Tomorrow, Adrien Rabiot will hold a press conference at Allianz Stadium at 11:00 CEST (12 GMT)