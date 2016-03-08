OFFICIAL: Ajax confirm 'possible transfer' for De Ligt

Dutch giants Ajax have confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt has not travelled with the pre-season squad as a move to Juventus lingers.



Juve have made a second offer to Ajax for the young Dutch defender and it is likely to be enough to convince the Dutch side to sell the player. The Old Lady have already agreed personal terms with the Holland International.



Ajax have now confirmed that De Ligt hasn't travelled and in a statement that they released recently, they said: "Ajax started in the afternoon with 28 players to Bramberg, in Austria. De Ligt does not travel with the team waiting for possible transfer."