OFFICIAL: Ajax confirm 'possible transfer' for De Ligt

13 July at 15:10
Dutch giants Ajax have confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt has not travelled with the pre-season squad as a move to Juventus lingers.

Juve have made a second offer to Ajax for the young Dutch defender and it is likely to be enough to convince the Dutch side to sell the player. The Old Lady have already agreed personal terms with the Holland International.

Ajax have now confirmed that De Ligt hasn't travelled and in a statement that they released recently, they said: "Ajax started in the afternoon with 28 players to Bramberg, in Austria. De Ligt does not travel with the team waiting for possible transfer."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.