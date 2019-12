Official: Alderweireld extends contract with Spurs till 2023

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the club.The Belgium international was in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and was linked with a move to Italian Serie A outfits AS Roma during the summer transfer window.But with the change in management at the club, Alderweireld has signed a new contract which will keep him with the Lilywhites till the summer of 2023.The news was announced by Spurs on their official website through a lengthy press release on Friday morning.The 30-year-old has been at Spurs since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €16 million.Since then, Alderweireld has represented the North London-based club in 179 matches in all competition where he has managed to score six goals along with providing five assists.