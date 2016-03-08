Official: Ancelotti sacked by Napoli - Gattuso set to replace him

The Partenopei have failed to live up to the expectations thus far this season, which has resulted in a poor environment at the club. After the training retreats, one of which was ignored by the players, it seems like Ancelotti lost his squad.

Furthermore, president De Laurentiis perhaps isn't the most patient one when things start to move in the wrong direction. Therefore, the decision was taken and announced by the club on their official twitter page (see below), stating that there are no hard feeling between the parties.

As Calciomercato.com highlights , former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso should be the replacement. Given that they will play this weekend, the announcement could arrive very soon. By the looks of it, he will sign a 6-month contract.

La Societa Sportiva Calcio Napoli ha deciso di revocare l’incarico di responsabile tecnico della prima squadra al signor Carlo Ancelotti.

Rimangono intatti i rapporti di amicizia, stima e rispetto reciproco tra la società, il suo presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis e Carlo Ancelotti — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 10, 2019

It has been in the air for quite some time now, but now the decision has arrived: Napoli have decided to part ways with their manager Carlo Ancelotti, following a very poor start to the season. In fact, it doesn't come as a shock to anyone, although they did beat Genk by 4-0 earlier this evening.