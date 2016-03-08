Official: André Silva joins Sevilla on loan from Milan

It is now official: André Silva is a new Sevilla player as he joins on loan from AC Milan. The Portuguese striker cost Milan close to 40 million euros last summer but he failed to leave his mark at the San Siro this past season. With Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone ahead of him in the Milan ranks, the rossoneri decided to give his some extra playing time by loaning him out to Sevilla (who also have an option to make the move permanent). Click on our gallery section to view the official tweet on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com. More details to follow....