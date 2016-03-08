Official: Arsenal and Liverpool target joins Atletico Madrid
25 July at 12:05Atletico Madrid have officially announced the signing of Gelson Martins, who joins the Spanish side on a free transfer. On the club's official website, a statement was released on the matter.
"Atlético de Madrid are delighted to announce an agreement with Gelson Martins. The Portuguese winger has joined our club as a free agent on a six-year deal," the statement read.
Martins was also on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as Milan and Lazio.
