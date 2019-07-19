Official: Arsenal and Sevilla target staying at Torino

Arsenal target Armando Izzo will still remain a Torino player after he announced it on his Instagram.The defender has signed a contract renewal taking him through until 2024."Happy to continue in Turin, with the same determination we will still face so many battles together !!" Izzo wrote posting a photo of himself together with president Urbano Cairo".The defender has been the target on many clubs in recent weeks, none more so than Premier League outfit Arsenal.After the excellent season with Walter Mazzarri, earned him a call to Roberto Mancini's national team, Izzo was targeted by clubs such as Sevilla and Roma.The Giallorossi sports director, Gianluca Petrachi, who a year ago had brought the defender to Torino from Genoa, failed to convince Urbano Cairo to sell him.Izzo scored 4 and assisted 1 in 39 Serie A appearances last term.