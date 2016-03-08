Official: Arsenal complete deal to sign former AC Milan defender
02 July at 19:08Arsenal has announced the signing of former AC Milan defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
The Grece International has only played 7 games for the Rossoneri in the 2010/11 campaign before joining Werder Bremen.
Sokratis has also played 59 games with Genoa managing two goals over two campaigns.
The 30-year-old had also been linked with a return to the San Siro in the current transfer window but AC Milan’s financial struggles have prevented the Rossoneri from making any official deal for the former Borussia Dortmund center-back who has now joined the Gunners on a permanent deal.
#SOKRATIS is a GUNNER https://t.co/cXebuFxKQl— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 2 luglio 2018
According to reports in the UK, Arsenal has signed the Greek defender for £ 16 million (roughly € 20 million).
Sokratis won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup during his five-year spell at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have announced that he will wear the number 5.
Watch Sokratis’ first interview with Arsenal and more social media posts of the Gunners in our gallery.
