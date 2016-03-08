Official: Arsenal complete signing of Barcelona midfielder

Denis Suarez’s Barcelona move is official.



The Gunners have confirmed the signing of the versatile Spanish midfielder who is joining the North London club on loan with option to buy.



“Spain international Denis Suarez is joining us from Barcelona on loan for the remainder of the season”, the Gunners wrote on their official website.



The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, Arsenal claim.



Unai Emery has immediately commented the latest signing of the Premier League giants on Arsenal’s official website: “We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us. He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla. He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”



