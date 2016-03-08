Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torriera, who will wear the number 11 jersey at the Emirates Stadium based side.Torriera was part of the Uruguayan side that reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup but was knocked out by France in the quarter-finals of the competition.Arsenal have made Torriera's signing official and the 22-year-old will wear the number 11 jersey at the club.New Arsenal boss Unai Emery told the official Arsenal website: “In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game. A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup."He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season.”