Official: Arsenal have announced Arteta has their new head coach

Comunicado Oficial: Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

Arsenal have officially announced today that their new head coach will be former captain Mikel Arteta.The 37-year-old Spaniard has spent the last three years working as an assistant coach at Manchester City, under one of the most celebrated coaches in the world Pep Guardiola. Arteta has taken over from caretaker coach Fredrik Ljungberg, who struggled to convince the Gunners to sign him permanently.This will be Arteta’s first head coach role, but his knowledge of the club will surely assist him into settling in the role.Apollo Heyes