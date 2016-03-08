Official: Arsenal sack Unai Emery as head coach
29 November at 12:35English Premier League outfit Arsenal have sacked their manager Unai Emery after series of under-par performances.
The Gunners lost 2-1 at home while playing in their UEFA Europa League fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, which was their seventh consecutive match without a win.
Therefore, the North London-based club have officially sacked Emery as the head coach through an announcement on official their website during the early hours on Friday.
As per the statement, former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg has been appointed as the head coach on the interim basis of the first team.
