Official: Napoli dealt transfer blow as Arsenal sign Germany star

It is now official as Unai Emery's club officially signed Bernd Leno from Bayern Leverkusen. The young keeper was a Napoli target too but the Gunners beat them out to him. Carlo Ancelotti's club had been after Rui Patricio and Leno but they will now change their focus on Salvatore Sirigu and Alex Meret instead. Here is what the official Arsenal site announced on the matter:



"Bernd Leno has agreed to join us from Leverkusen. The highly rated keeper appeared in more than 230 games for the German club as Leno's shirt number will be soon announced. The deal will be confirmed once the player undergoes his medicals and signs his new contract with the club...".



You can view some pictures and twitter reactions by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. As we said, with Rui Patricio and Leno now unavailable Napoli will have to target other players as Pepe Reina is set to join Milan.