He’s our first summer signing - now let’s have your messages for @LichtsteinerSte

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)

Arsenal have officially announced the capture of Juventus full-back Stephan Lichsteiner.The 34-year-old Lichtsteiner joined Juventus in the summer of 2011 from fellow Serie A side Lazio for a fee 10 million euros. He has been a constant figure in the club's successes recently. This season, he appeared 27 times for the Old Lady, assisting twice.Arsenal have confirmed the capture of Lichsteiner on a free-transfer and he will join the club once his contract at Turin ends at the end of this month.