Official: Atalanta announce Champions League list

Atalanta have officially announced the list submitted to UEFA of players that will feature in their first ever Champions League campaign. The Bergamo club had a wonder season last year, reaching third place ahead of giants such as Roma, Milan and Lazio. The club are forced to play their home games in Milan’s San Siro stadium, after renovating their stadium, the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.The club have been placed in a group with English champions Manchester City, Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, all of whom are more experienced in the competition than la Dea. However, coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be confident that he can lead his squad to a second-place finish in the group, with the odds in the Italian club’s favour, but the likelihood of the team besting Pep Guardiola’s legendary Manchester City squad looking unlikely. Here is the full list of players:Arana, Barrow, Castagne, De Roon, Djimsiti, Freuler, Gollini, Papu Gomez, Gosens, Hateboer, Ibanez, Ilicic, Kjaer, Malinovskyi, Masiello, Muriel, Palomino, Pasalic, Rossi, Sportiello, Toloi, ZapataApollo Heyes