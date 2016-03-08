Official: Athletic Bilbao confirm Kepa's €80m release clause has been activated
08 August at 12:35After rumours surfaced yesterday, confirmation has now arrived from Athletic Bilbao.
The Spanish side have announced that the €80m release clause in Kepa Arrizabalaga's contract has been activated, although they didn't mention which club had done it.
However, its pretty clear that Chelsea are the ones who activated it, and an announcement from the Stamford Bridge side is expected in the coming hours.
Kepa abona la cláusula de rescisión https://t.co/945I0Y8ILC #AthleticClub— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) 8 augusti 2018
