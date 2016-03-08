The Spanish side have announced that the €80m release clause in Kepa Arrizabalaga's contract has been activated, although they didn't mention which club had done it.

However, its pretty clear that Chelsea are the ones who activated it, and an announcement from the Stamford Bridge side is expected in the coming hours.

After rumours surfaced yesterday, confirmation has now arrived from Athletic Bilbao.