OFFICIAL: Atletico deal Juve and Napoli blow with Trippier signing
17 July at 18:07Atletico Madrid have officially announced the arrival of Kieran Trippier from Tottenham, who was previously targeted also by Serie A champions Juventus and Napoli among others.
| Agreement with @SpursOfficial over the transfer of @trippier2.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 17, 2019
The Englishman has signed a three-year contract
