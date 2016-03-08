Official: Atletico Madrid found an agreement in principle with Monaco for Lemar
12 June at 22:55It is now official, Thomas Lemar is set to join Atletico Madrid. As both clubs just recently announced on their Twitter pages a deal is now in place. Here is what was said:
" Monaco and Atletico Madrid announce to have found an agreement in principle concerning Thomas Lemar. Both clubs will keep on negotiating in the coming hours in an attempt to find a definitive agreement".
As RMC Sport recently confirmed, it seems like in the end, the Spanish club will dish out 60 million euros for the young French international. You can view the original tweet bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
Thomas Lemar appeared in 40 games so far this season for club (Monaco) and country (France) as he scored 3 goals and added 8 assists in 2017-2018. The youngster has a big future ahead as he is set to join the Spanish La Liga. He will be joining Antoine Griezmann even if Griezmann hasn't committed himself yet to Atletico Madrid.
L’AS Monaco et l’@Atleti annoncent avoir trouvé un accord de principe pour le transfert de Thomas Lemar. Les deux clubs vont continuer à travailler dans les prochains jours afin de trouver un accord définitif. pic.twitter.com/rinKA51Nbs— AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) 12 giugno 2018
