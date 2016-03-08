The club announced that Antoine Griezmann, who had been Barcelona's primary target, and Lucas Hernandez have renewed their contracts with the club. The former has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, while the latter has signed with the club until 2024.

Meanwhile, the club also announced that their new signing, Thomas Lemar, who had been on the radar of both Arsenal and Liverpool, has signed a contract with the club.

Great news from Russia. @AntoGriezmann has signed his renvovation until 2023, @LucasHernandez until 2024 and Lemar has signed his contract #AúpaAtleti https://t.co/bTPkTFdhIb pic.twitter.com/s0EFsVbX9O — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) 18 juni 2018

Atletico Madrid certainly aren't moving slowly on the transfer market, especially not internally. In fact, yesterday, the club announced two important renewals, as well as a new signing.