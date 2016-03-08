Official: Atletico Madrid star a doubt for Juventus return leg

04 March at 16:35
Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has a lesion in his left leg and that has put his participation against Juventus in doubt for the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian was one of the Los Rojiblancos' standout performers in the side's 2-0 win over the bianconeri at the Wanda Metropolitano two weeks ago.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that the left-back has sustained a lesion on his left leg muscle. The statement said: "Filipe Luis suffers from a muscular lesion in the soleus of the left leg, as evidenced by the magnetic resonance to which he was subjected this morning at the Navarra university clinic. His condition will be evaluated from day to day."

 

