OFFICIAL: Atletico reach agreement for Real Madrid midfielder
20 June at 13:25Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they have reached an agreement for the transfer of Real midfielder Marcos Llorente.
Llorente was heavily linked with a move to Atletico over the last two days, with Joao Felix also on his way to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. Real Madrid have been looking to sell some of their players to ease of Financial Fairplay regulations.
Real have now confirmed that Llorente is set to join Atletico and the move is pending a medical. The fee in question is 40 million euros.
The statement from the Los Blancos said: "Real Madrid CF and Atlético de Madrid have agreed on the transfer of player Marcos Llorente. The club wants to show its gratitude for all these years of dedication and professionalism and for its exemplary behavior since it came to our quarry in 2008 to its trajectory with the first team. Real Madrid wishes you good luck in your new stage."
Atletico are set to sell Rodri to Manchester City, who have agreed to pay the release clause for the Spaniard and Llorente is seen as a replacement for him.
The 24-year-old appeared seven times for Real this past season.
