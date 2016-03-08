Official: Atletico sign Juventus and Manchester City target
03 July at 20:31Official communications have come from Atletico Madrid this evening, Portuguese starlet Joao Felix has joined the club from Benfica. The Spanish club have triggered the starlet's €120m release clause, breaking their transfer record for the second consecutive season.
#PuroTalento pic.twitter.com/ehvuo8YBNI— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2019
The transfer has attracted a lot of attention, with Juventus and Manchester City thought to have been leading the charge for the young Portuguese forward. However, Atletico struck and this will all-but confirm the departure of Antoine Griezmann.
