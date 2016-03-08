Official: Atletico sign Juventus and Manchester City target

Official communications have come from Atletico Madrid this evening, Portuguese starlet Joao Felix has joined the club from Benfica. The Spanish club have triggered the starlet's €120m release clause, breaking their transfer record for the second consecutive season.The transfer has attracted a lot of attention, with Juventus and Manchester City thought to have been leading the charge for the young Portuguese forward. However, Atletico struck and this will all-but confirm the departure of Antoine Griezmann.