Official: Atletico sign Juventus and Manchester City target

Joao.Felix.Atletico.Madrid.ufficiale.jpg
03 July at 20:31
Official communications have come from Atletico Madrid this evening, Portuguese starlet Joao Felix has joined the club from Benfica. The Spanish club have triggered the starlet's €120m release clause, breaking their transfer record for the second consecutive season.
 
The transfer has attracted a lot of attention, with Juventus and Manchester City thought to have been leading the charge for the young Portuguese forward. However, Atletico struck and this will all-but confirm the departure of Antoine Griezmann.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.