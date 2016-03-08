Official: Atlético sign Lodi from Athlético Paranaense

Principio de acuerdo con el @AthleticoPR para el traspaso de Renan Lodi

Atlético Madrid and Athlético Paranaense have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Renan Lodi to our club. The agreement is pending final formalization with both the Brazilian club and the player.Renan Lodi (Serrana, Sao Paulo, 04/08/1998) acts as a left winger with versatility, speed and a good shot.With Athlético Paranaense he played 49 official games in which he has scored four goals and has distributed 8 assists.Lodi ​has continental experience having taken part in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.