Official: Atlético sign Lodi from Athlético Paranaense

Atletico.Madrid.Renan.Lodi.jpg
28 June at 21:15
Atlético Madrid and Athlético Paranaense have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Renan Lodi to our club. The agreement is pending final formalization with both the Brazilian club and the player.

Renan Lodi (Serrana, Sao Paulo, 04/08/1998) acts as a left winger with versatility, speed and a good shot.
  With Athlético Paranaense he played 49 official games in which he has scored four goals and has distributed 8 assists. 

Lodi ​has continental experience having taken part in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.