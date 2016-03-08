Mario Balotelli won’t be going anywhere in the summer transfer window, and is expected to remain at Nice.

The former Liverpool, Milan and Manchester City striker has been quiet by his standards in France, letting his goals do the talking in Ligue 1 (26 in all comps last season!) as Le Gym have landed two straight Top 10 finishes, including a fourth place in 2016-2017.

The summer has been rife with reports that Super Mario would be heading to Marseille, having spoken to Les Phoceens and even reportedly agreeing to a deal with them. While Balotelli’s deal had expired with Nice, he was still expected to turn up at the beginning of camp, which he did not.

He has also been linked to Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, as well as Roma and Fiorentina.

It has now been confirmed by the team that the 27-year-old will remain on the French Riviera.

“The decision has been taken. After careful consideration, Mario Balotelli has decided to stay at OGC Nice. The Italian international expressed his wishes to the directors. There will be a third season for the forward. The agreement was signed by all parties on Monday evening.”

“Suspended for the first 3 games of Ligue 1, the Gym’s forward, who has scored 43 goals since arriving at the club, will be available for selection next week, ready for the trip to Lyon.”