Official: Barcelona announce contract renewal for Pérez

Barcelona have officially announced a contract renewal for Carles Pérez until June 2022 today.The 21-year-old Spaniard is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy, known as La Masia, and has made five first team appearances for the Blaugrana in the league this season, in which he scored one goal and provided two assists.Last season the Spanish forward made 26 appearances for the Barcelona B team, where he scored nine goals and provided four assists.Apollo Heyes