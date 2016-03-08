...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

OFFICIAL: Barcelona complete signing of de Jong, the details

23 January at 18:10
Barcelona have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Frankie de Jong, the club have confirmed through their official website and social media accounts. 

"FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will be joining the Catalan club from 1 July 2019", the Catalans announced.
  "The cost of the transfer operation is 75 million euros, plus a further 11 million in variables. The player will be signing a contract for the next five seasons, through to 2023/24".

"The president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the CEO Òscar Grau were personally involved in closing the deal in Amsterdam". 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.