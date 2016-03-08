OFFICIAL: Barcelona complete signing of de Jong, the details

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Frankie de Jong, the club have confirmed through their official website and social media accounts."FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will be joining the Catalan club from 1 July 2019", the Catalans announced."The cost of the transfer operation is 75 million euros, plus a further 11 million in variables. The player will be signing a contract for the next five seasons, through to 2023/24"."The president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the CEO Òscar Grau were personally involved in closing the deal in Amsterdam".