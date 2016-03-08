OFFICIAL: Barcelona complete signing of €3.2 Dutch starlet

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis from Groningen. The 18-year-old has already played 50 official games with his ex club and he will have a release clause of € 100 million.



That's Barcelona's official statement:



"Ludovit Reis has signed a contract this morning with FC Barcelona player. He did so this morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in the presence of director Silvio Elias, the head of professional youth football at the club, formalizing the deal for the next three seasons, through to 2022, with an option in place for a possible addition of two years. The transfer fee for the move from FC Groningen is €3.25m, and the player will have a release clause of €100m".