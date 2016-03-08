OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm Griezmann signing
12 July at 15:10Spanish giants FC Barcelona have confirmed that they have signed Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.
The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan side having previously announced that he would leave the Los Rojiblancos in the summer transfer window.
You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019
It was earlier revealed that Griezmann's representatives had been at the La Liga headquarters and the club has confirmed that they have signed the player for a fee of 120 million euros having paid his release clause.
