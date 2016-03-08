OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm Griezmann signing

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have confirmed that they have signed Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan side having previously announced that he would leave the Los Rojiblancos in the summer transfer window.It was earlier revealed that Griezmann's representatives had been at the La Liga headquarters and the club has confirmed that they have signed the player for a fee of 120 million euros having paid his release clause.