Official: Barcelona dismiss Juvenil A coach Victor Valdes
07 October at 15:15Barcelona have officially announced today the dismissal of their Juvenil A Youth team coach Victor Valdes, according to Calciomercato.com, following an embarrassing defeat to Inter’s youth team.
The 37-year-old Spaniard, who rose through the youth system with the Blaugrana, was dismissed due to the heavy defeat in the Youth League against Inter last week and the subsequent quarrel with the academy director Patrick Kluivert.
Valdes has been replaced by Franc Artiga, who was previously the coach of Barcelona’s Juvenil B youth squad.
Valdes played for Barcelona for 12 years between 2002 and 2014, winning six league titles with the Catalonian club as well as two Copa del Rey trophies, three Champions League trophies and two FIFA Club World Cups.
He also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the European Championships in 2012, although in both tournaments he was the second-choice goalkeeper behind former Real Madrid number one Iker Casillas.
Apollo Heyes
