Official: Barcelona-Real Madrid postponed; the motivation
18 October at 13:00The news was expected, but now the official announcement has arrived: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid won't be played on October 26th. After a meeting earlier today, the Spanish Football Federation decided to postpone 'El Clasico'.
The reason behind the decision is the worrying situation in the Catalan area in recent days. Initially, La Liga asked to move the clash to Madrid, which both clubs rejected. The game will take place in December instead and the clubs will have to agree on a date by next Monday.
OFICIAL | El Comité de Competición aplaza #ElClásico— RFEF (@rfef) October 18, 2019
@FCBarcelona_es y @realmadrid deberán acordar una nueva fecha antes de las 10h. del 21 de octubre
En caso de no llegar a un acuerdo, el Comité de Competición determinará la fecha
https://t.co/dZ9UX4ooMz pic.twitter.com/8zZsc9y8s9
