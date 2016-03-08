Official: Barcelona-Real Madrid postponed; the motivation

18 October at 13:00
The news was expected, but now the official announcement has arrived: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid won't be played on October 26th. After a meeting earlier today, the Spanish Football Federation decided to postpone 'El Clasico'.
 
The reason behind the decision is the worrying situation in the Catalan area in recent days. Initially, La Liga asked to move the clash to Madrid, which both clubs rejected. The game will take place in December instead and the clubs will have to agree on a date by next Monday.
 

