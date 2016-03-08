Official: Barcelona-Real Madrid postponed; the motivation

The reason behind the decision is the worrying situation in the Catalan area in recent days. Initially, La Liga asked to move the clash to Madrid, which both clubs rejected. The game will take place in December instead and the clubs will have to agree on a date by next Monday.

OFICIAL | El Comité de Competición aplaza #ElClásico



@FCBarcelona_es y @realmadrid deberán acordar una nueva fecha antes de las 10h. del 21 de octubre



En caso de no llegar a un acuerdo, el Comité de Competición determinará la fecha



https://t.co/dZ9UX4ooMz pic.twitter.com/8zZsc9y8s9 — RFEF (@rfef) October 18, 2019

The news was expected, but now the official announcement has arrived: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid won't be played on October 26th. After a meeting earlier today, the Spanish Football Federation decided to postpone 'El Clasico'.