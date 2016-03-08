OFFICIAL: Barcelona renew contract of head coach Valverde

FC Barcelona have confirmed today that they have renewed the contract of head coach Ernesto Valverde.In a statement on the club's website, Barcelona said the following:"FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde , technician of the first team, have reached an agreement to extend one season (2019/2020), plus an optional one (2020/2021), the contract that unites both parties."​The signing of the new contract will take place this Friday, February 15, at 10:15 in the Presidential Box of the Camp Nou."Ernesto Valverde will appear at a press conference at 5:00 pm, in the press room of the Joan Gamper Sports City, coinciding with the match preview against Real Valladolid."

