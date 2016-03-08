Official: Barcelona seal Neto signing from Valencia

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Neto from Valencia with a message on the club’s twitter account. Neto is expected to play a back-up role to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as Jaspar Cillessen has moved the opposite way. Neto, who had previously been linked to Arsenal in the transfer window, cost Barca €26m plus €9m in potential bonuses and has signed a contract at the Nou Camp unitl 2023, with a €200m release clause included in the contract.