Official: Barcelona seal Neto signing from Valencia

27 June at 12:15
Barcelona have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Neto from Valencia with a message on the club’s twitter account. Neto is expected to play a back-up role to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as Jaspar Cillessen has moved the opposite way. Neto, who had previously been linked to Arsenal in the transfer window, cost Barca €26m plus €9m in potential bonuses and has signed a contract at the Nou Camp unitl 2023, with a €200m release clause included in the contract.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.