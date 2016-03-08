Barcelona have officially confirmed the signing of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal from German giants FC Barcelona.Barcelona's agreement with Bayern for the player was announced in the last few days and the former Juventus man was only pending a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the Catalan side.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre praised the player in the official statement. He said:

"He is a player with proven experience at high level teams, and he has good experience in Europe," the vice-president stated. "He will bring us a lot, with intensity, his style and quality. We hope he helps us win titles. He is very excited and we are too."