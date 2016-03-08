Official: Barcelona sign Manchester United target
04 August at 13:30Barcelona have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Real Betis' Dominican-Spanish defender Junior Firpo.
Firpo, who was also a target of Premier League side Manchester United, has moved to the La Liga giants for a reported fee of around €25m. The left-back is versatile, also able to play on the wing and in midfield.
Welcome @JuniorFirpo03!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2019
