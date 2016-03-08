Official: Barcelona sign Manchester United target

Junior.Firpo.Barcellona.ufficiale.tweet.jpg
04 August at 13:30
Barcelona have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Real Betis' Dominican-Spanish defender Junior Firpo.

Firpo, who was also a target of Premier League side Manchester United, has moved to the La Liga giants for a reported fee of around €25m. The left-back is versatile, also able to play on the wing and in midfield.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.