Official: Barcelona star Lionel Messi injured with thigh problem
25 September at 23:00Barcelona star Lionel Messi will be out injured for an unknown time following a left thigh injury in the Blaugrana’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal last night.
The 32-year-old FIFA Best Player victor will be forced to miss the club’s next game against Getafe, with fears that he will also be side-lined in the Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League game against Inter on 2nd October.
Barcelona announced the injury to Messi on their official Twitter account earlier today.
ÚLTIMA HORA | Parte médico de Leo Messi
Apollo Heyes
