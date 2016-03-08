Official: Barcelona star Lionel Messi injured with thigh problem

ÚLTIMA HORA | Parte médico de Leo Messi





Apollo Heyes

Barcelona star Lionel Messi will be out injured for an unknown time following a left thigh injury in the Blaugrana’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal last night.The 32-year-old FIFA Best Player victor will be forced to miss the club’s next game against Getafe, with fears that he will also be side-lined in the Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League game against Inter on 2nd October.Barcelona announced the injury to Messi on their official Twitter account earlier today.