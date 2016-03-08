Official: Barcelona star will miss Napoli tie; four months on the sidelines
12 January at 17:20After suffering a blow to his right knee in the game against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, a previous injury was once again causing problems for Luis Suarez. Therefore, as announced by Barcelona earlier today, the Uruguayan striker has now had surgery.
As stated in the report, he will be on the sidelines for around four months, which certainly is a blow for the Catalan side. The feeling is that they could look for a striker on the transfer market this month. Furthermore, it also means that he will miss the Napoli games.
Obviously, it's still a very tough tie for the Partenopei, but Suarez's absence increases their chances of making it through to the quarter-finals of Champions League. The Uruguayan has been a key player for Barcelona in recent years so it's certainly a boost for Gattuso's side.
Today, the 32-year-old underwent surgery and it was successful, as revealed by the official statement.
