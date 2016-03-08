Official: Barcelona star will miss Napoli tie; four months on the sidelines

As stated in the report, he will be on the sidelines for around four months, which certainly is a blow for the Catalan side. The feeling is that they could look for a striker on the transfer market this month. Furthermore, it also means that he will miss the Napoli games.

Obviously, it's still a very tough tie for the Partenopei, but Suarez's absence increases their chances of making it through to the quarter-finals of Champions League. The Uruguayan has been a key player for Barcelona in recent years so it's certainly a boost for Gattuso's side.





For more news, visit our homepage. Today, the 32-year-old underwent surgery and it was successful, as revealed by the official statement.